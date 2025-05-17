Sankhali (Goa) [India], May 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday attended the 'Atal Asra Yojana' programme and announced financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh for economically weaker sections to carry out home repairs. The scheme, run by the Social Welfare Department, aims to benefit thousands of families across the state ahead of the monsoon season.

Speaking to ANI at the event, CM Sawant said, "Today is a memorable day. One house changed my mind. It was every dream of mine to go home."

The Atal Asra Yojana targets families with annual incomes below Rs 3 lakh, offering Rs 1.5 lakh per household for urgent home repairs. The amount will be transferred in two equal instalments of Rs 75,000 each.

"We have organised a camp for the Atal Asra scheme across Goa under the leadership of Subhash Phaldesai. At least eight to ten thousand people will benefit from this camp," the Chief Minister said.

Appreciating the department's efforts, he added, "I congratulate Subhash Phaldesai and his entire department, who organised this camp to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh in their account before the rain for those who needed Antyodaya elements."

Highlighting the scheme's timely benefit, CM Sawant said, "Those who need Rs 1.5 lakh to repair their house and were without money, the amount will be deposited in their account in fifteen days and they will have this money to repair their homes."

He called the initiative a success of the "double engine" BJP government, committed to serving the most underprivileged sections of society. He also announced that the outreach would continue through the 'Sarkar Tumchya Daari' (Government at Your Doorstep) programme after the monsoon.

"We will once again organise this government at your doorstep. Every such program by the Social Welfare Department...our Swayampurna Mitra, Swayampurna Goa program...this program for the disabled, organises it," he said.

Emphasising the government's inclusive approach, CM Sawant added, "We desire to provide disabled equipment for every disabled person in Goa. We are providing it, so I congratulate my department very much. There will not be a single disabled person in Goa for whom we are not providing the necessary equipment." (ANI)

