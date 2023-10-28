Panaji (Goa) [India], October 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched and flagged off the ceremony of Mitti Kalash of 12 blocks of the state of Goa to New Delhi for Meri Matti Mera Desh campaign.

On Friday, he congratulated everyone for the successful completion of the Amrit Kalash Yatra and sent 24 people carrying soil from Goa to Delhi for PM Modi's 'Meri Matti Mera Desh' program on October 31.

CM Pramod Sawant said, "Soil from across the state was brought. 24 people are going to Delhi to participate in PM Modi's program on October 31. 'Meri Matti Mera Desh' was a mass event, successfully organised here and I congratulate everyone for this."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati to Delhi as part of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" initiative.

CM Sarma flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express carrying urns filled with soil at the Guwahati Railway Station on Friday morning.

As many as 270 urns containing soil from different parts of Assam will reach the national capital here on Saturday in remembrance of those who lost their lives for the nation's independence.

As part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' (MMMD) campaign, the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country is expected to reach the national capital from October 28 to 30 to mark the culmination of the campaign.

The soil from all corners of the country will be used for the creation of the Amrit Vatika in honour of our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that soil was being collected from over 25 crore houses in more than 6 lakh villages of the country to build 'Amrit Vatika' (garden), which has been conceived as a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The garden will be developed at the National War Memorial in the national capital. (ANI)

