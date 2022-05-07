New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by terming the latter's arrest "a kidnapping" by the Punjab Police.

"My brother Bagga had just posted a tweet but Aam Aadmi Party's Kejriwal registered a case via Punjab Police, which later kidnapped him without informing Delhi Police. I will call it a kidnapping. The way Bagga's father was treated, Police shouldn't behave this way," said Sawant who called on Bagga at his residence in Delhi.

"I've come here to meet my Yuva Morcha brother Tajinder Singh Bagga. I myself was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice-president once. I commend Delhi and Haryana Police, as they stopped him in between & brought him back. I condemn Kejriwal's statement," he said.

Quoting the result of the recently held Goa Election where BJP managed to get the majority while AAP won only two seats, Sawant said, "Goa has shown their place to AAP. Delhi will also stand up against injustice and whatever has happened in Goa (election result) will happen in Delhi too.

"Punjab Police is being politically used. AAP will never come to power in Goa and the public of Delhi will also tell the same," he added.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday from Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were detained.

At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital. (ANI)

