Panaji, Mar 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday reviewed the Budget utilisation for Financial Year 24-25 and an action plan for clearing pendencies.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming state Budget 2025-26.

A senior official from the chief minister's office said the CM chaired a finance review meeting, also attended by the chief secretary, secretaries, collectors from North and South Goa districts, and heads of departments.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes and new ones that can be implemented in the state, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The chief minister has directed officials to clear dues of Dayanand Social Security Yojana, Ladli Laxmi, Grih Adhar, Kalakar Support Scheme and social welfare schemes.

He also directed them to expedite the implementation of Aadhaar-based payment systems to enhance transparency.

The CMO said the state government will consider suggestions and inputs shared by people and present a budget to ensure the long-term development of Goa.

