Panaji (Goa) [India], November 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said police has been instructed to maintain strict vigil in the state following the car blast in Delhi, stressing that preventive measures are being strengthened to ensure such incidents do not occur in the state.

The Chief Minister's remarks came in response to the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that killed at least eight people and left several others injured.

Also Read | Hiring in India: Indian Job Market Shows Steady Revival With 11% Hiring Intent for 2026, Up From 9.75% in 2025.

"A full investigation into this is underway. The Home Minister himself went to the incident site and also visited the hospital. I have personally alerted the Goa police. So that such an incident does not happen in Goa," Sawant told reporters.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired another round of high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several others injured a day ago.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT to Reveal Key Details in Chargesheet on December 8, Confirms Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting started at 3 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office at Kartavya Bhawan.

The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am. The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has also left families grieving far from Delhi. In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, the family of Ashok, one of the victims, received his mortal remains on Tuesday.

Sumati, the sister-in-law of the deceased, told ANI that Ashok is survived by his family, including two daughters and a six-year-old son.

"Ashok was my brother-in-law. He went to Delhi to visit someone, and he died in the blast. He has two daughters and a son. The son is six years old. The daughters are aged seven and nine. The government should help us," Sumati said.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence.

The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)