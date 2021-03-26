Panaji, Mar 26 (PTI) Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee vice president Beena Shantaram Naik was appointed in place of Coutinho.

"Really happy to welcome one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa Pratima Coutinho @adv_coutinho to AAP. Goa wants change, Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the Aam Aadmi of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

When contacted, Coutinho said she was hurt and disappointed with the lack of leadership and infighting within the Goa Congress, adding that the AAP was emerging as an alternative in the coastal state.

Coutinho had recently contested the Navelim Zilla Panchayat bypoll and was defeated by Independent candidate Edwin Cipru Cardoso.

