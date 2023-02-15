Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) A man and her woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Vibhu Sharma (27), who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey (26), employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.

The woman's body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner's body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.

The statement if a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked-in, has been recorded. The staffer stated the duo had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.

The police ruled out any foul play in the deaths.

