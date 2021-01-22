Panaji, Jan 22 (PTI) A total of 520 registered beneficiaries were covered on Friday on the second day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Goa, a senior official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said the drive was held in six centres and there were no complaints of adverse reactions.

The vaccination drive was held in Goa Medical College and Hospital, North Goa District Hospital, and community health centres in Valpoi and Pernem, he said, adding that the drive on Saturday will take place in seven centres.

A consignment of 18,000 vaccines had arrived in Goa on Wednesday.

