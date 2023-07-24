Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) Five beaches in Goa are facing soil erosion, state environment minister Nilesh Cabral said on Monday.

Responding to a question tabled by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco in the Assembly, he said these were Keri in Pernem taluka, Majorda and coastal area between Mobor to Betul in Salcete, Betalbatim in Salcete, Kanagini in Quepem and Coco beach in Bardez.

"The Water Resources Department had entrusted the study of Goa coast for its behaviour, erosion pediment transportation etc to National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in the 2021 under the World Bank funded National Hydrology Project," he said.

"The Goa Coastal Management Environment Society has initiated the process of nourishment of beach stretches with an agency from Netherlands. It has also requested experts to visit Goa for preliminary study," Cabral added.

He said the state Water Resources Department has carried out measures in Keri (Pernem) by using tetrapods, Coco beach at Nerul, Bardez (Concrete Blocks) and Khanaginim beach (stones) to stop soil erosion.

