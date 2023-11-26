Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, the Governor of Goa, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, has conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa, especially the Sikh community.

The governor said in his message that Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a symbol of love, tolerance and compassion.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Cylinder Blast Video: Woman Killed, Three Injured After Gas Cylinder Explodes in Srinagar.

"He preached universal brotherhood and the importance of rendering service to humanity. The revered Guru showed us the path to a truly spiritual life based on ethical and moral values. His universal wisdom and humanism have been an abiding source of inspiration to people everywhere, regardless of caste, colour or creed," said Governor Pillai.

The governor further said that on this occasion, let us take a pledge to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings, which are of eternal relevance.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Efforts On To Retrieve Broken Parts of Auger Machine, Vertical Drilling Starts at Silkyara Tunnel, Says NDMA (Watch Video).

I urge the people of Goa to spread love and bring warmth as well as care to the needy and suffering people, the governor concluded.

Guru Nanak Dev was the first of ten Gurus of Sikhs and is also known for having founded Sikhism.

It is one of the most significant days for the Sikhs, celebrated with utmost devotion and spiritual gatherings, along with the recitation of hymns from the 'Guru Granth Sahib', the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

The day honours the wisdom imparted by Guru Nanak Dev and promotes unity and selfless service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)