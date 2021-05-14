Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the coastal state through an online meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, officials said.

Koshyari enquired about vaccination planning, oxygen supply, awareness, testing, involvement of university students and volunteers and other relevant issues, his office said in a tweet.

As on Thursday, Goa had a COVID-19 tally of 1,30,130, including 1,937 deaths, while 95,240 people had recovered, leaving it with an active caseload of 32,953.

Koshyari is also governor of Maharashtra.

