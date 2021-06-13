Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 21 to prevent spread of COVID-19, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, will remain open between 7 am and 3 pm, while marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission.

"The Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7am, June 21, 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open from 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission," the chief minister informed in a tweet.

A detailed order will be issued by the district collector.

The statewide curfew was to end on June 14 at 7 am.

Goa has 5,201 active cases of COVID-19, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

