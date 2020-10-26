Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) The Goa Investment Promotion Board (IPB) on Monday approved seven proposals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant said the board would meet once in a month to streamline investment proposals and its rules were being amended to bring about a single window clearance mechanism.

Also Read | New Air Quality Law Soon to Curb Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Adjoining Regions: Centre to Supreme Court.

Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was present in the IPB meeting, said the issue of synchronization between Goa Industrial Development Corporation and IPB was discussed. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)