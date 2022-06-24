Panaji, Jun 24 (PTI) Goa on Friday recorded 149 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 2,47,820, an official from the state health department said.

At least 128 were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,43,061, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,833, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 926 active cases, he said.

As many as 1,195 swab samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 19,74,109.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,47,820, new cases 149, death toll 3,833, discharged 2,43,061, active cases 926, samples tested to date 19,74,109.

