Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,46,694, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,833 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality.

A total of 62 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 2,42,292, the department said.

Goa is now left with 569 active cases.

A total of 1,054 tests were conducted during the day, taking the number of samples collected so far in Goa to 19,63,235.

