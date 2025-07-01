Mapusa (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress strongly condemned the horrifying acid attack on a 17-year-old boy in Dhargal, Pernem, terming it not just an act of brutality, but a chilling reflection of the complete collapse of law and order in the state.

Speaking on the incident, Mahila Congress President Pratiksha Khalap said, "This is not just an isolated act of violence -- it is a terrifying signal that Goa is no longer the safe, peaceful state we once knew. An acid attack on a young boy is unthinkable and absolutely unacceptable. It speaks volumes about the increasing sense of impunity among criminals."

She further added, "What is most disturbing is the fearlessness with which such crimes are committed. When culprits know they can get away due to delayed investigations and easy bail, they are emboldened. There is no deterrence -- and this is where the state has failed its people."

Khalap expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of violence, crimes against women, and fatal road accidents in Goa, highlighting that the people are living under a growing sense of fear and insecurity.

"We demand a thorough and speedy investigation into the acid attack and the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. The state government must stop functioning as a mute spectator and instead take urgent, concrete measures to restore public safety," she said.

The Mahila Congress also called for visible policing, preventive surveillance, and support systems for victims and families. "We stand in full solidarity with the victim and his family. Goa deserves better -- and we will not rest till justice is served," Khalap asserted. (ANI)

