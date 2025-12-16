New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed the Goa Police's application seeking transit remand of nightclub owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, granting permission to take them to Goa and produce them before the concerned court there.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand for the purpose.

During the proceedings, the Goa Police had sought a three-day transit remand, submitting that adequate time was required to safely transport the accused to Goa and complete necessary formalities. However, the court allowed a transit period of 48 hours.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Surjendu Shankar Das stated that the transit remand had been granted and that both accused would be taken to Goa at the earliest, likely on a flight scheduled for Wednesday morning.

While allowing the application, the court also directed the Goa Police to ensure that the accused are provided with their prescribed medicines during the period of transit remand.

The Luthra brothers were produced before the Patiala House Court by the Goa Police after they landed in India and were arrested. The police moved the court seeking their transit remand to take them to Goa in connection with the case registered against them.

According to the prosecution, the brothers had allegedly fled the country on the morning of December 7, shortly after a massive fire broke out at their nightclub, 'Birch by Romeo Lane', located in North Goa's Arpora area. The fire, which occurred on December 6, claimed the lives of 25 people and left several others injured.

The case against Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra arises from allegations of negligence in adhering to mandatory safety norms and failure to maintain essential fire-fighting infrastructure at the nightclub. Based on initial investigations, the Goa Police registered criminal charges against the club owners soon after the incident.

Earlier, a Delhi court had rejected the Luthra brothers' plea seeking transit anticipatory bail. They had requested temporary protection from arrest to facilitate their return to India and to enable them to pursue legal remedies, including approaching courts in Goa. The Rohini Court, however, declined the relief, citing the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough and effective investigation. (ANI)

