Panaji (Goa) [India], June 21 (ANI): Goa Police apprehended nine accused involved in a murder case within 24 hours following which IGP announced a reward of Rs. 25,000 to the investigation team.

"It was found that some unknown persons had attacked a house near Thomas Chapel, St. Cruz in Old Goa, in course of which some rounds had allegedly been fired. Immediately, multiple teams of police were formed to probe the matter and apprehend the accused persons," read a press note by Utkrisht Prasoon, SIP (North), Porvorim, Goa.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on International Yoga Day Shortly: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Yadav who was shot above the abdomen, and later succumbed to injuries. During the course of investigation into the murder case, nine accused were apprehended including two juveniles, along with one country-made revolver which was recovered from one of the accused.

"IGP Goa has sanctioned a reward of Rs. 25,000 to the investigation team for the efforts ," the press note added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation on International Yoga Day 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on World Yoga Day.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)