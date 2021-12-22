Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday slammed the previous governments saying that they have just enjoyed 'Meva' (dry fruits) whereas PM Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have done 'Seva' (service).

Nadda said this after flagging off the Sankalp Rath Yatra in Panaji, Goa.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said, "Today in this program we have just launched a report card of our government in Goa. There is a change of culture in politics coming under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before 2014, only vote bank politics existed."

Nadda slammed the previous governments and said that they have done the work of eating 'Meva' whereas Modi Ji and Atal Ji have done 'Seva'.

Also Read | UPSC CDS (II) Examination 2021 Result: 6845 Candidates Qualify for Interview; Check List Here.

Nadda said, "Previous governments only worked for the development of their families and increased the corruption. After 2014, there were discussions about the development of people."

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)