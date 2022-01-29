Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials.

Acting on a tip-off, the I-T department conducted a search operation at the Margao residence of hawala operator and found cash hidden inside a car. When questioned, the operator confessed that it is hawala money, a media release stated.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

According to the I-T department, the money was meant to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the ensuing Goa Assembly election.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Minister V K Singh Calls NYT ‘Supari Media’ Over Its Report on Pegasus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)