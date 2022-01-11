New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has said that no talks regarding an alliance with Trinamool Congress were held during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said that the rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with the TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in the meeting is completely "baseless and untrue".

"The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon," Venugopal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi returned back to India on Sunday night from his personal visit abroad, informed party sources on Monday.

He held a meeting on Monday evening with General Secretary KC Venugopal and Senior Observer of AICC for Goa P Chidambaram through video conferencing and took stock of the poll preparedness and Congress campaign strategy in the state where voting for assembly polls is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that it won't forge an alliance with Trinamool Congress for the 2022 Goa assembly elections. (ANI)

