Panaji, Jul 21 (PTI) Amid heavy rains in Goa, officials on Friday said river levels were below the danger mark though Tillari Dam was close to reaching full capacity.

The levels of Mhadei, Khandepar, Bicholim, Valvanti and Chapora rivers are below danger mark and there was no need to panic, a Water Resources Department official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Dacoit Shot Dead in Encounter by Police in Sikar, One Injured.

"However, due to 7 inches of rain on Friday, the level in the upper catchment of Tillari has increased. It is below warning level now. But if rains continue with this intensity on Saturday, the dam may get full and water will need to be discharged," he said.

Tillari Dam is on the Goa-Maharashtra border and coordination with officials from that state was on to monitor the situation, he added.

Also Read | Dengue and Chikungunya Cases in Delhi: AAP Government Asks Chemists Not To Sell Painkillers Amid Rise in Cases.

An 'orange alert' has been issued for Goa till July 24, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)