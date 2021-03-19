Panaji, Mar 19 (PTI) Goa on Friday recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases that have taken the tally of infections to 56,371 in the state, an official from the health department said.

With the death of two patients during the day, the toll now stands at 815, the official said.

Apart from this, at least 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 54,657, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 899 active cases, he said.

As many as 1,948 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 5,22,458, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,371, new cases 100, death toll 815, discharged 54,657, active cases 899, samples tested till date 5,22,458.

