Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) Goa reported 1,322 new coronavirus infections and 20 deaths on Friday.

The positivity rate -- number of positive cases per 100 tests -- rose to 28.43 per cent, the state health department said.

On Thursday, Goa had reported 955 new cases and 15 deaths along with 28.07 per cent positivity rate.

The coastal state's caseload rose to 2,36,361, and death toll reached 3,665.

As many as 2,668 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,20,793.

The state has 11,903 active cases.

With 4,649 samples tested on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 18,00,412. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,36,361, New cases 1,322, Death toll 3,665, Discharged 2,20,793, Active cases 11,903, Samples tested so far 18,00,412.

