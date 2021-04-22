Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) At least 1,410 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 21 patients died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

With the latest additions, the tally of infections in the coastal state reached 72,224 and the toll rose to 964, the official said.

As many as 461 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 61,032, leaving the state with 10,228 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 3,906 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,06,325, he added.

