Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) As many as 53 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 90 recovered from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

With this the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,100 and the count of recoveries has reached 51,600, the official said.

No casualties were reported during the day, keeping the toll steady at 763, he said.

There are currently 737 patients undergoing treatment at various facilities, the official said.

With the addition of 1,415 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,43,903, he added.

