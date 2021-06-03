Panaji, Jun 3 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,57,847, after 572 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 1,695 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 17 died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries reached 1,45,437 and the toll stood at 2,710, he said, adding that there are currently 9,700 active cases in the state, the official said.

With the addition of 3,331 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,34,703, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,57,847, new cases 572, death toll 2,710, discharged 1,45,437, active cases 9,700, samples tested till date 8,34,703.

