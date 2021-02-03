Panaji, Feb 3 (PTI) As many as 63 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 53,638, an official from the state health department said.

While 70 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, no new casualties were reported in the state during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the state stands at 768 and the count of recoveries has reached 52,109, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 761 active cases, he said.

The addition of 1,774 samples tested during the day has taken the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,56,130, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,638, new cases 63, death toll 768, discharged 52,109, active cases 761, samples tested till date 4,56,130.

