Panaji, Aug 26 (PTI) Goa on Thursday recorded 92 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 1,73,526, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of four casualties during the day, the toll reached 3,191, while the count of recoveries rose to 1,69,385, as 71 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

The coastal state currently has 950 patients undergoing treatment for the infection, he said.

As many as 5,490 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 11,83,530, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,526, new cases 92, death toll 3,191, discharged 1,69,385, active cases 950, samples tested till date 11,83,530.

