Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) With the addition of 927 new COVID-19 cases, Goa's tally of infections reached 65,499 on Friday, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, at least six patients died of the infection during the day, raising the toll to 868, the official said.

As many as 282 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 58,310, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 6,321 active cases.

At least 3,189 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 5,85,257, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,499, new cases 927, death toll 868, discharged 58,310, active cases 6,321, samples tested till date 5,85,257.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)