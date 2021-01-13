Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 52,079, after 96 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

At least 78 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

This has taken the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 50,515 and the toll has reached 750, he said.

There are currently 814 active cases in the state, the official said.

With the addition of 1,942 samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,21,490, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,079, new cases 96, death toll 750, discharged 50,515, active cases 814, samples tested till date 4,21,490.

