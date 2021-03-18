Panaji, March 18 (PTI) With the addition of 98 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 56,271 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

While 41 patients were discharged from hospitals, one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the coastal state has reached 54,597 and the toll stood at 813, he said.

This has left the state with 861 active cases, the official said.

As many as 1,663 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tested conducted in the state so far to 5,20,510, he added.

