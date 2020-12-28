Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 105 and reached 50,772 on Monday, and the toll reached 734 after three patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

A total of 91 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 49,083, leaving the state with 955 active cases, he added.

With 1174 new tests on Monday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 3,93,587.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,772, new cases 105, death toll 734, discharged 49,083, active cases 955, samples tested till date 3,93,587.

