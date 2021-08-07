Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 109 and reached 1,71,814 on Saturday, while the toll increased by two and the recovery count by 93, an official said.

The number of deaths in the state stand at 3,159 and the recovery count is 1,67,649, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,006, he said.

With 5,526 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,89,087, he added.

