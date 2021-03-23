Panaji, Mar 23 (PTI) With the addition of 133 new COVID-19 cases, Goa's tally of infections reached 56,841 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

Three patients died of the infection, while 58 were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll stood at 821 and the number of recoveries rose to 54,931, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 1,089 active cases.

At least 1,901 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state has to 5,29,007, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,841, new cases 133, death toll 821, discharged 54,931, active cases 1089, samples tested till date 5,29,007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)