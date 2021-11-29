Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,78,890 on Monday after 24 cases were detected, while the death of two patients took the toll to 3,384, an official said.

The discharge of 19 people took the recovery count to 1,75,230, leaving the state with 276 active cases, he said.

With 1,595 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,42,250, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,890, new cases 24, death toll 3384, discharged 175230, active cases 276, samples tested till date 15,42,250.

