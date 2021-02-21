Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 39 and reached 54,562 on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 787 and the recovery count rose by 44, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stands at 53,287, leaving the state with 488 active cases, he added.

With 1,051 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,82,622, he said.

