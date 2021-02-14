Panaji, Feb 14 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 42 and reached 54,235 on Sunday, while the death toll increased by one and the recovery count by 79 during the day, an official said.

The state has so far recorded 779 deaths and 52,910 recoveries, leaving it with an active caseload of 546, he added.

With 1,064 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,72,229, informed the official.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,235, new cases 42, death toll 779, discharged 52,910, active cases 546, samples tested till date 4,72,229.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)