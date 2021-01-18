Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 53 and reached 52,458 on Monday, while the day saw no deaths from the infection and 66 recovering from it, officials said.

The number of deaths now stand at 756, and the recovery count is 50,837, leaving the state with 865 active cases, he said.

With 1,085 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,29,020, said the official.

