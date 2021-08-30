Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,73,850 on Monday with the addition of 59 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 59 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the state stands at 3,198 and the number of people discharged so far is 169,769, leaving it with 883 active cases, he said.

With 3,966 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,03,513, the official added.

