Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa went up to 53,469 after 60 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll rose by one and the number of people discharged by 86, an official said.

The overall toll is 768 while the recovery count stands at 51,977, leaving Goa with 724 active cases, he added.

With 1,363 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,52,039, said the official.

