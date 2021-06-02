Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI)Goa on Wednesday reported 706 new coronavirus positive cases and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,57,275 and the toll to 2,693, a health official said.

A total of 1,711 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa so far to 1,43,742, he said.

Goa is now left with 10,840 active cases, the official said.

With 3,715 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has risen to 8,31,372, he added.

