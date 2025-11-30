ICGS Amulya (YARD 1272), the third Fast Patrol Vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited, formally handed over to the Indian Coast Guard (Photo/ Goa Shipyard Limited Press Release)

Goa (Panaji) [India], November 30 (ANI): Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, on Sunday formally handed over ICGS AMULYA (YARD 1272)--the third vessel in the series of eight Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being built for the Indian Coast Guard, an official statement said.

According to the Goa Shipyard Limited, the ceremony was graced by Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director, and Commandant (JG) Anupam Singh, Commanding Officer, ICGS Amulya and other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard.

ICGS Amulya embodies the spirit of self-reliance and technological innovation. Measuring 51.43 m in length and 8 m in breadth, with a displacement of 330 tonnes at a draught of 2.5 m, the vessel is powered by twin marine diesel engines driving controllable pitch propellers (CPP), a first in this class of FPVs, ensuring superior propulsion efficiency. With a top speed exceeding 27 knots and an impressive endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, the ship is equipped with an advanced integrated machinery control system for enhanced operational readiness and sustainability.

The vessel will be operated by a complement of six officers and 35 sailors. Purpose-built for fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and search & rescue missions, ICGS Amulya is a force multiplier that will significantly strengthen India's coastal and offshore security architecture.

The handing over of ICGS Amulya not only underlines GSL's unflinching commitment to the nation's maritime security and strategic interests but also reinforces its legacy of delivering world-class, high-performance platforms under the Make in India framework. As India charts a new course towards becoming a global shipbuilding hub, GSL remains at the forefront of driving defence indigenisation, technological advancement, and the expansion of India's blue economy footprint. (ANI)

