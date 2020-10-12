Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

He said in a statement that each kit will be numbered to track its distribution.

"We aim to distribute home isolation kits to 5,000 patients in a week," the minister said, adding that health officers concerned will issue prescriptions to recipients of these kits.

Rane said Standard Operating Procedures would be drawn for taking CT Scan and X-rays of home isolation patients.

"For critical patients, elderly or co-morbid patients, CT Scan and X-ray to be done before starting treatment," he stated.

The minister further said patients under home isolation who are above 50 years old, will be monitored three times a day with special attention by senior doctors.

As on October 11, Goa's COVID-19 case count stood at 38,366. A total of 507 patients have died so far, as per the state government.

