Panaji (Goa) [India], February 4 (ANI): As the world marks #WorldCancerDay, the state of Goa on Sunday announced significant strides in cancer care, promising free access to the Pertuzumab-Trastuzumab drug combination for those battling Her2 breast cancer.

Vishwajit, in a momentous declaration in a post on X, revealed Goa's commitment to revolutionizing cancer care, particularly in the realm of Her2 breast cancer treatment.

Also Read | Gangotri Dham Covered in Snow: Watch Video of Uttarakhand’s Gangotri Temple Premises After Receiving Heavy Snowfall.

Effective immediately, Goa Medical College will offer free access to the Pertuzumab-Trastuzumab drug combination, a cutting-edge therapy known for its efficacy in battling Her2 breast cancer.

"As we observe #WorldCancerDay today, I am honored to share the strides Goa has made in advancing cancer care in the state. Thrilled to share that, today onwards, we will provide free access to Pertuzumab-Trastuzumab drug combination at Goa Medical College," Minister Rane said in the post.

Also Read | Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban District, Halts Traffic for Nearly Four Hours (Watch Video).

Expressing enthusiasm about the groundbreaking development, Rane emphasized the state's dedication to leveraging state-of-the-art technologies for early cancer detection across various types of cancer.

"It is an advanced therapy, and its free of cost availability will prove a significant leap in Her2 breast cancer treatment. Our commitment extends to using cutting-edge technologies to ensure early detection of various types of cancer," the Minister's post mentioned.

Minister Rane reiterated Goa's pledge to reduce cancer incidence rates within the state. The announcement also highlighted Goa's ambitious plans to establish a State Cancer Institute, aimed at delivering world-class cancer care services to its residents.

"On this global day of pledging commitment to fight cancer, I reinforce our dedication to curtailing cancer cases in the state.Towards this end, we are on our way to establish State Cancer Institute in Goa to provide world-class cancer treatment to the people. #TheGoaModel #Goa4BestCancerCare," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)