Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 10 (ANI): Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Taikaichi on her victory in Japan's parliamentary elections.

Rahman drew parallels between Japan and Bangladesh, as the latter is to enter into polls on February 12.

In a post on X, he said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her party on their decisive victory in Japan's parliamentary elections. The result reflects the confidence of the Japanese people in democratic participation and accountable leadership. Japan once again demonstrates how credible elections can produce stability, clarity of direction, and renewed public trust in institutions."

"As Bangladesh approaches its own national elections, this moment carries an important lesson for all democracies: when citizens are allowed to freely exercise their right to vote, the outcome strengthens the nation, regardless of political affiliation. Free, fair, and peaceful elections are the foundation of progress, empowering citizens to shape their future and affirm the legitimacy of governance," he added.

He further said, "I hope Prime Minister Takaichi's leadership will further deepen the long-standing friendship between Japan and Bangladesh, and contribute to peace, prosperity, and democratic values across Asia."

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following her coalition's decisive victory in Sunday's election in Japan's lower house, the House of Representatives, while reaffirming Tokyo's commitment to strengthening ties with India for advancing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

In a post on X, Prime Minister Takaichi, who led the coalition with her party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which won a two-thirds majority in the house, thanked Prime Minister Modi for his message and underscored her intent to continue close cooperation with India.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," she said. She also expressed her gratitude to PM Modi in Hindi in the same post.

According to Kyodo News, the LDP won a mandate, securing 310 seats in the 465-member lower house, which allows the party to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper house, the House of Councillors. The ruling coalition still remains in a minority in the upper house. The LDP has also become the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin. (ANI)

