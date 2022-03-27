Panaji (Goa) [India], March 27 (ANI): Goa Traffic Police has issued fresh guidelines ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday.

The traffic movement is restricted from NIO Circle, Dona Paula to GMC Bambolim from 10.00 am to 11.00 am and from 12 noon to 12.30 pm due to visit of VVIPs.

Goa Police, in a press note, informed today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Goa on March 28 to attend the swearing in ceremony function at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Taleigao.

In view of the same, traffic arrangements have been made. The buses coming for the function shall take the road via GMC junction to take the Goa University road to come upto the parking lot in the open space adjacent to the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium for parking of buses.

To avoid inconvenience on the route of VVIP, the buses coming for the swearing in function from South Goa shall take route via Borim Banastari Merces Junction Ponda GMC Junction for parking in the parking lot adjacent to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, the official release said.

The State Police added that the motorists are requested not to park their vehicles on the route of VVIP, plan their journey well in advance and to take alternate route for their onward journey and to co-operate with Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the visit of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

