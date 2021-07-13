New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-day visit to Goa where assembly polls are due next year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state 'wants changes' and 'honest politics' and there is no shortage of funds.

"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," the AAP leader tweeted on Monday.

Kejriwal will be visiting Goa on Tuesday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state.

The AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Earlier, Kejriwal has visited Punjab and Uttarakhand. He has promised 300 units of free electricity if the AAP comes to the power in these states. (ANI)

