Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman and a child were killed after their car plunged into a river in Sanguem in south Goa on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at 8:45pm in Taricotta area, the state fire and emergency department official said.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Gurugram After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

"The car was taken out from the river at 10pm. The bodies of a woman and a child have been recovered. The woman was driving the vehicle. Their identities are not yet known," he said.

The operation to bring the car out of the waterbody was carried out amid heavy rain, he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Out at Opposition Alliance, Says ‘Can’t Call Them INDIA As They Want To Mislead People’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)