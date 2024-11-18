Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam on Monday said its goal is to capture power and form a government and ruled out alliance with the main opposition party AIADMK.

Citing a news report in a Tamil daily which claimed a tie-up between the TVK and AIADMK, the party said it was 'out-and-out false and had no basis or proof,' party general secretary, N Anand, said in a statement. The goal of the party is to win majority with the people's great support and form a government that delivers good governance, he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election, as per the schedule, is likely during April-May 2026. Since Vijay spared AIADMK in his party conference on October 27 and targeted the ruling parties, the DMK and the BJP, in the state and centre respectively, speculation arose on the possibility of an alliance between the TVK and the AIADMK. The party had already said that its ideology is based on secular, social justice principles.

